Donations from Popeyes guests provide $18,000 for Riley Children’s Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Popeyes restaurants in central Indiana on Tuesday donated nearly $18,000 to the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Franchise group Gilligan Co. presented the check. The company collected donations from guests for a month starting around Thanksgiving.

The foundation supports Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Matthew Clubs, a district manager for Popeyes, said that “to see the culture is to give back to the kids means a lot, especially considering all of us have kids, and at some point most of them have been to Riley hospital.”

Organizers say they team up with Riley each year, and hospital officials say they are grateful for the support.