Health Spotlight | Chemical linked to early puberty in girls
Health Spotlight | Chemical linked to early puberty in girls
(WISH) — Over the last several decades, studies show puberty is starting earlier in young girls.
It’s a trend researchers call alarming.
Now, they’ve identified a specific chemical that may be part of the problem.
News 8s Brittany Noble has details in Monday’s Health Spotlight.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.