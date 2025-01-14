13°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
13° Indianapolis

Health Spotlight | Chemical linked to early puberty in girls

Health Spotlight | Chemical linked to early puberty in girls

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Over the last several decades, studies show puberty is starting earlier in young girls.

It’s a trend researchers call alarming.

Now, they’ve identified a specific chemical that may be part of the problem.

News 8s Brittany Noble has details in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Program celebrates success in combating...
Local News /
New immigration court in Indianapolis...
Multicultural News /
Competition fueled Alec Pierce’s career...
Indianapolis Colts /
14-year-old girl killed in apartment...
I-Team 8 /
I Love to Read: ‘Fine,...
I Love To Read Stories /
Tasty Takeout: Mama Fofo’s Greek...
News /
Judge authorizes release of Smith...
Political News /
Monday Jolt: Rabble Coffee
All Indiana /