Eskenazi Health reminds parents of early depression symptoms in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On World Mental Health Day, Eskenazi Health wants parents to know the early signs of childhood depression.

Rene Elsbury is a clinical supervisor for the Children’s and Adolescents Clinic at Eskanazi.

She says some early signs parents should look for include a sudden loss of interest, a change in sleeping or eating patterns, and self-isolation.

“If you’re seeing some of that, you want to start talking to them,” Elsbury said. “How are you feeling? What’s going on? I saw that you didn’t want to participate in this anymore. Can you tell me why you’re feeling that way?”

October is also National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month.

The hospital group offers three types of care for kids from two years old to 17 years old through its Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center.

At the outpatient clinic, a psychiatrist and other coordinators can see kids for any mental health needs.

The clinic also has a partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools to address the needs of students.

For kids with more intense behavioral health issues, the clinics offer wraparound services, taking a more individualized approach to their needs.

She recommends screening kids for depression or other mental illnesses as they are still developing.

“This doesn’t have to be a lifelong pattern,” Elsbury said. “I think oftentimes in adults, we see that it has been a lifelong pattern because it wasn’t addressed early enough, but we have an opportunity to do some early interventions and really help them develop the protective factors and build those coping skills to help them through life’s challenges.”

The services the clinics offer are meant to be engaging, like music and art therapy or a newer model called geek therapy, meant to immerse the tech-driven kids.

Mental Health assessments can be done Monday through Friday from 9 to noon at the Mental Health Center.