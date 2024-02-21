Expert warns parents about teen dating violence

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Teen dating violence can range from physical abuse to sexual, emotional, or even online abuse or stalking.

“One out of every 3 teenagers will experience some sort of abuse in their relationships and one out of every ten will be physically abused when they are in high school,” Melissa Echerd said.

Echerd is the prevention and education officer at Sheltering Wings, a domestic abuse shelter west of Indianapolis in Hendricks County.

Understanding the difference between playfulness, a toxic relationship, and a full-on abusive relationship can be difficult.

“Belittling, maybe it starts out as, like, jokes. They maybe start to feel bad about themselves. It’s gone past just jealousy before it gets into the full-fledged abusive behaviors that might be happening, like they’re calling them names, threatening them, trying to intimidate them,” Echerd said.

She says parents should be proactive and have conversations about healthy relationships with their tweens and teens to assure they have the skills to start dating. Echerd says parents can be on the lookout when it comes to their teen’s relationships.

“They are making excuses for their partner. They are always having to check in with their partner. They take the blame for everything that’s happening in the relationship,” Echerd said.

She says it is important to be gentle with anyone suffering from abuse because harsh words and punishments can further isolate the victim.

“See a difference in their personality. They start to give up things that are important to them,” Echerd said.

Sheltering Wings has a youth council that puts on an event to help raise awareness and educate students about what qualifies as abusive.

February is teen dating violence awareness month.

Mental health resources

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: