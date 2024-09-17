FDA approves Lilly drug for eczema

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lilly’s new treatment for moderate to severe eczema.

The Indianapolis-based company says the newly approved injection is for the treatment of anyone 12 and older who also weighs at least 88 pounds.

Lilly says the drug works by targeting eczema inflammation throughout the body that can lead to dry, Itchy and irritated skin.

According to a study, Lilly says 38% of people who took the injection achieved clear or “almost-clear” skin at 16 weeks, and 10% saw these results as early as four weeks.

Lilly says Ebglyss will be available in the United States in the coming weeks.