FDA approves Lilly’s Omvoh for Crohn’s disease

The Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters is shown April 26, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis-based Lilly announced it will acquire Morphic, a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for patients with serious chronic diseases. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lilly announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Omvoh for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in adults.

Omvoh is now approved in the U.S. for two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), following its October 2023 approval as a first-in-class treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

Omvoh works to reduce inflammation within the gastrointestinal tract by targeting a specific protein, interleukin-23p19 (IL-23p19), which is a key contributor to intestinal inflammation. Omvoh is the first biologic treatment in more than 15 years to have disclosed two-year Phase 3 efficacy data in Crohn’s disease at the time of approval.

“The burden of Crohn’s disease on patients’ daily lives is substantial,” said Michael Osso, president and chief executive officer, Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. “This approval is meaningful for adult patients with Crohn’s disease, who now have more treatment options available.”