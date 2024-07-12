Garden feeds hope through powerful medicine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A garden has become a lifeline for central Indiana families in need.

What began as a modest, corporate initiative has blossomed into a remarkable collective effort.

In 2023, Roche’s Garden produced an impressive 300 pounds of fresh, organic produce. This year, the garden’s operators hope to double that number.

Lori Satterfield is a social impact senior manager for pharmaceutical company Roche Diagnostics. “This year, we have doubled the size of our garden to over 5,000 square feet.”

The bounty of vegetables is not destined for corporate cafeterias, but rather the shelves of a local food bank, The Resource Hub, where it goes to families in need. It’s an initiative aligning with the American Heart Association’s Food is Medicine initiative.

“As a part of Food is Medicine, they get prescriptions for a food pantry called The Resource Hub,” Satterfield said.

Roche’s Garden is known as one of the oldest gardens in Indianapolis. It’s evolved to playing a critical role to provide nutritious food, and preventing disease while food insecurity is high.

Joe Alagno, general manager of Roche Fitness Center, talked about food insecurity. “It’s said it’s still occurring in this day and age. However, people are becoming more aware of it. Little gardens like this are able to make somewhat of an impact. I think if more people did this, we’d have an even larger impact locally.”

According to the heart association, food insecurity numbers have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Harms, senior director of communication at the association, said about food insecurity, “It’s really a widespread problem. The number of people in central Indiana who have low or no access to healthy food could fill Lucas Oil Stadium 13 times.”

The association has seen higher cases of chronic disease — diabetes, cholesterol and obesity — with lower access to healthier foods. Harms said, “Just knowing where your food comes from and being a part of creating it, that’s something that’s grown my interest over the years.”

Volunteers on Thursday proved food is indeed medicine with every harvest, determination, love, and a bit of dirt.

Satterfield said, “I feel like today, on our first day of harvesting, we are over 50 pounds. I feel like we are well on our way to reaching our goal this year.”