Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Gathering will discuss disparities in maternal health challenges for Black women

Shanika Reaux holds her baby, Tatiana Lewis, 6 months, in their home on May 9, 2006, in New Orleans. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
by: Brittany Noble
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beyond the Statistics: Supporting Black Women’s Maternal Journeys was designed to be a transformative gathering focused on tackling pressing maternal health challenges.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21, Indianapolis author and entrepreneur Dana Bradford-Majors of B. Majors Publishing will host an impactful event at the Frederick Douglass Family Center. This gathering was designed to unite health care professionals, policymakers, activists, and community leaders to develop innovative solutions and policies aimed at enhancing outcomes for Black women.

Bradford-Majors created this initiative to provide a compassionate and empowering space that addresses critical issues such as infant loss awareness, maternal mortality, teen pregnancy, and infertility within the Black community.

Through education and advocacy, the conference will spotlight the challenges and disparities in maternal and reproductive health faced by Black women. Attendees can connect in a supportive, inclusive environment where they can share personal stories, experiences, and solutions while also accessing resources for emotional and psychological healing.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis celebrates National Night Out
Crime Watch 8 /
Do police community events help...
I-Team 8 /
IMPD officer shoots dog while...
I-Team 8 /
Humane Society rescues 348 neglected...
Crime Watch 8 /
I-69 declared complete as interchange...
News /
Caitlin Clark explores Indy, plays...
Sports /
Lucas Oil Stadium unveils new...
Indianapolis Colts /
Tropical Storm Debby’s slow movement...
Weather Stories /