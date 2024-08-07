Gathering will discuss disparities in maternal health challenges for Black women

Shanika Reaux holds her baby, Tatiana Lewis, 6 months, in their home on May 9, 2006, in New Orleans. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beyond the Statistics: Supporting Black Women’s Maternal Journeys was designed to be a transformative gathering focused on tackling pressing maternal health challenges.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21, Indianapolis author and entrepreneur Dana Bradford-Majors of B. Majors Publishing will host an impactful event at the Frederick Douglass Family Center. This gathering was designed to unite health care professionals, policymakers, activists, and community leaders to develop innovative solutions and policies aimed at enhancing outcomes for Black women.

Bradford-Majors created this initiative to provide a compassionate and empowering space that addresses critical issues such as infant loss awareness, maternal mortality, teen pregnancy, and infertility within the Black community.

Through education and advocacy, the conference will spotlight the challenges and disparities in maternal and reproductive health faced by Black women. Attendees can connect in a supportive, inclusive environment where they can share personal stories, experiences, and solutions while also accessing resources for emotional and psychological healing.