Harvard Health Letter: Eating tomatoes may help lower blood pressure

(WISH) — Eating tomatoes or consuming more tomato products can help lower the risk of hypertension or high blood pressure.

Heidi Goldman, executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter, wrote in an article dated March 1, 2024: “A study published Nov. 24, 2023, by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology looked at about 7,000 people from ages 55 to 80 participating in the Spanish Predimed dietary study. About 83% of them had hypertension, and they all had one or more other cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, excess weight, or a family history of early-onset heart disease.”

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high, 140/90 mmHg or higher. Hypertension is common but can be serious if not treated. People with high blood pressure may not feel symptoms. The only way to know is to get your blood pressure checked.

Goldman wrote in the article, “Everyone filled out annual questionnaires on their food consumption, including raw tomatoes, tomato sauce, and gazpacho (a Spanish tomato soup). After three years, researchers observed an association between eating more tomatoes and lower blood pressure. They also found that among participants who did not have hypertension at the start of the study, those who consumed the most tomatoes (more than 110 grams — about one large tomato — per day) reduced their overall risk for hypertension by 36%, compared with those who consumed the least (less than 44 grams).”

Her article concluded, “Researchers suggested that tomatoes’ high amounts of lycopene are a possible reason. Lycopene, a plant chemical that gives tomatoes their red color, is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight inflammation and molecules that damage cells.”

More than 80% of dietary lycopene intake in the U.S. is derived from processed tomato products such as ketchup, tomato juice, spaghetti sauce, and pizza sauce. The amount of lycopene present in processed foods is often much higher than that found in fresh foods given that processing often involves concentration via water loss.

Indiana in recent years has been among the nation’s top three producers of tomatoes, according to the Indiana and U.S. departments of agriculture.