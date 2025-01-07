Health care network hosts robot-naming contest for young students

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A health care network is giving Hancock County elementary schools a chance to name its new surgical system robot in a contest.

The da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgical System at Hancock Health is one of about 1,700 being used in the nation, including at some Indianapolis hospitals. It’s primarily for urology, gynecology, thoracic, and general surgeries.

A news release issued Monday from Greenfield-based Hancock Health says teachers can make entries on behalf of their classes through Jan. 14. Surgical team members will name the winner.

And what will they win? A $250 grant to spend on science, technology, engineering and mathematics efforts; a pizza party; and an invitation to Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield for the naming ceremony. The surgical team members will be on hand at the ceremony.