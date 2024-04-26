Health care professionals to tackle issues of maternal health, gun violence

A flyer for "Black Voices Unmuted: Amplifying the Voice of Black Patients and Physicians," a May 2024 event. (Image Provided/National Medical Association Region IV Conference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leading Black health professionals from the region in mid-May will host a town hall series designed to uplift and empower others.

The National Medical Association will host its 2024 Region IV Conference called “Black Voices Unmuted: Amplifying the Voice of Black Patients and Physicians.”

Organizers say the conference aims to tackle health care issues affecting U.S. Black communities.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. May 17 with a town hall on Black women’s health. The focus will be on the rising mortality rates among Black women, especially concerning maternal health. The association says studies show the United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with Black American Indian and Alaska Native women experiencing higher rates compared to non-Hispanic whites.

The Friday town hall will feature a panel of community members and physicians who have experienced the loss of fetal-maternal demise. They will share their stories and advocacy efforts. The goal is to highlight health care disparities and advocate for proactive measures to address them.

News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner will moderate Friday’s discussion.

At 6 p.m. May 18, the conference’s second town hall is called “Youth: Gun Violence and Violence Prevention.” The association says it recognizes gun violence and violence prevention as urgent public health crises demanding a comprehensive approach to reduce the frequent occurrences that traumatize children, families, and communities nationwide.

The association has invited anyone to participate in its town hall discussions to raise awareness and develop actionable solutions.

The town halls will be at the downtown’s JW Marriott Indianapolis hotel.