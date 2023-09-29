Health official: Bloomington elementary school student may have meningitis

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A student at a Monroe County Community School Corp. elementary may have contacted meningitis, the county health department says.

The disease is a viral or bacterial infection that can cause inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

People considered to be close contacts to the student at Rogers Elementary School in Bloomington are being informed to go to their doctors for antibiotics immediately. A news release issued Friday night from the Monroe County Health Department said, “Riley Physicians for Children has been informed and can help with prescriptions, if able, even after hours.”

Rogers Elementary School has about 370 students in kindergarten through Grade 2.

Symptoms of meningitis may include a sudden onset of fever, a headache, a stiff neck or neck pain, nausea and vomiting or both, a sensitivity to light, and confusion. Bacterial meningitis may also cause serious bloodstream infections, called septicemia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all 11 to 12 year olds get vaccinations against meningitis, with a booster dose at 16 years old. Age 16 through 23 also may get vaccinations. The CDC also recommends meningococcal vaccinations for other children and adults who are at increased risk for meningococcal disease.