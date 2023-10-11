Health Spotlight: A pioneering surgery gives Nicole her smile

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How many times a day do you smile? Research shows that children smile an average of 400 times a day, but what if your child physically can’t smile? Babies born with facial paralysis can’t control their face muscles.

Now a pioneering procedure is giving children more than one reason to smile.

“I worry often, for those last 10 years, about how her life was gonna be,” said Carolina Gonzalez, Nicole’s mother.

Born with unilateral congenital facial paralysis, Nicole Serena-Gonzalez grew up not able to move the right side of her face. Her parents feared what the future may hold for their fun-loving little girl.

“Most kids don’t come with the intentions of being mean; it’s the way they phrase it that might hurt her feelings sometimes,” said Caroline.

Until now, surgeons have used techniques to improve the function of the facial muscles.

“We’ve been searching for a much better solution that can display the full range of human emotion,” said Dr. Patrick Byrne, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

A team at the Cleveland Clinic pioneered a new type of procedure called a tri-vector gracilis microneurovascular free tissue transfer.

“The goal was that we would restore a full smile as well as a linked movement around the eyes.”

Dr. Byrne took the sural nerve from Nicole’s lower leg and connected it from Nicole’s functional left side to the paralyzed right side.

“It’s kind of like taking an appliance and plugging into a functional outlet on the other side of the room because that’s where the power’s coming from,” said Dr. Byrne.

He also took a band of muscles from Nicole’s left thigh and inserted a part near her lip, one near the corner of her mouth, and another part near her eye.

“I love my smile. It improved a lot,” said Nicole.

Over the next few years, Nicole’s facial control will continue to improve and her movements will become more natural.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.