Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight: AccuCinch designed to heal hearts

Health Spotlight: AccuCinch designed to heal hearts

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Heart failure is the leading cause of death in the United States.

Treating it costs more than $30 billion a year. Typical treatments include medications and surgery, and, for the very worst cases, heart transplants.

If medication is not helping someone who is not quite ready for a transplant, there’s new hope. It’s a “relatively short” procedure called AccuCinch that could help.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has more in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Colts players help fund new...
Indianapolis Colts /
Feds turning off humor on...
National News /
Gathering highlights improvements to Indianapolis...
Local News /
Speaker at MLK event: Civil...
Local News /
Man with shotgun arrested after...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD checks on people most...
I-Team 8 /
Another night with bitter wind...
News /
IMPD seeks help to find...
Local News /