Health Spotlight: Acoustic neuromas may be sign of tumor

Health Spotlight: Silent intrusion: Acoustic neuromas and hearing loss

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Hearing loss, ringing in your ears, and unexplained dizziness are signs many people might notice when aging, but, for some, they can also be signs of tumors.

They are called “acoustic neuromas.” Although rare, they can be life-changing, even life-threatening.

News 8’s Brittaney Noble has the details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

