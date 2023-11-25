Health Spotlight: Artificial intelligence finds brain lesions in seconds

(WISH) — Brain lesions occur in 90% of patients over age 65, and they are often among the first signs of dementia.

The key is knowing how many lesions are lodged in the brain, and where they are, but doctors say counting them is nearly impossible.

In Friday’s Health Spotlight, take a look at how researchers are now turning to artificial intelligence to do that in mere seconds.

