Health Spotlight | Back pain blunders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you suffer from an aching back, you are not alone. Thirty-one million Americans feel a constant pain in their lower backs. It’s the number one cause of disability in the United States.

Patients spend about $50 billion a year trying to find relief. But could how you’re handling your back pain actually be hurting you more?

“If I have to describe my number from one to 10, the pain was 20,” said Renato Viola, a chef.

“I just felt this excruciating pain going from my back down to my legs,” said Bianca Frogner, associate professor at the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Washington.

Back pain can be debilitating and how you handle it can either make it better or worse. First, after you injure your back, do not apply heat. Too much heat increases blood flow to the injured area, causing pain and inflammation to intensify. Doctors say it’s better to ice it first.

The next mistake is resting too much can cause muscles to tighten. Unless your doctor prescribes bed rest, regular walking and mild exercises can help you heal.

The third mistake is ignoring the issue. Without getting a correct diagnosis, you can’t take the proper steps to correct it. Once you see your doctor, it’s important to ask specific questions.

“Number one question is why am I suffering? And the answer to that question has to be more specific than just you’re old. The second question is are you experienced in dealing with this kind of a problem? Then it’s reasonable to ask, can I talk to a patient of yours that you have fixed or helped recently that has undergone this exact problem,” said Dr. Georgiy Brusovanik, orthopedic spine surgeon at Miami Back & Spine Specialist.

The Mayo Clinic reports one of the biggest misconceptions about back pain is that lifting heavy objects is the primary cause. In fact, sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, obesity, and genetic factors are the leading causes of back pain.

