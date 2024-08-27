Health Spotlight | Blasting away tumors with lattice radiation therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year and more than half of them will receive lattice radiation therapy during their care.

It’s one of the best ways to control a tumor’s growth, but it can also come with some risks.

Now, a new more targeted treatment is helping to blast away tumors and save more lives.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in the latest Health Spotlight

