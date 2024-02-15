Health Spotlight: Blue light exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you know that the average US adult will spend the equivalent of 44 years of their life staring at screens? While blue light is essential for regulating our circadian rhythm, its overexposure can lead to a multitude of issues, including eye strain and cognitive dysfunctions.

Ophthalmologist Alan Mendelsohn warns of the hazards.

“There’s some blue light that’s high energy visible light, but it’s harmful and that’s what causes the digital eye strain – that’s what can lead to macular degeneration,” said Mendelsohn.

The consequences of blue light don’t stop at eye strain. Studies indicate that being exposed to blue light before bedtime can disrupt our sleep patterns, leading to a reduction in melatonin production. This disruption of our circadian rhythm has been linked to the onset of sleep disorders, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and even an increased risk of cancer.

“It’s very frequent to start getting headaches,” Mendelsohn said. “We just start feeling kind of crummy, vision is blurring up.”

Mendelsohn offers a practical tip to protect your eyes.

“So, the first thing anyone can do right now starting today, you should be holding devices further away … distance is crucial,” said Mendelsohn.

He also sheds light on how specialized lenses can offer a shield against prolonged screen exposure.

“With the yellow chromophore pigment embedded within the lens somebody can be on their desktop, laptop, iPad all day long – they’re safe, they’re protected,” said Mendelsohn.

With ways to balance the risks of blue light.

A report by UC Davis Health reveals that consistent exposure to blue light can play a role in the development of cataracts, eye cancer, and abnormal growths on the clear covering of the eye.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.