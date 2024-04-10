Health Spotlight: Breast cancer on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital reveals a disturbing uptick in breast cancer rates, affecting women and, in some cases, men. According to breastcancer.org, each year, 30% of all newly diagnosed cancers in women are breast cancer, and in 2023, almost 300 thousand cases of breast cancer were diagnosed.

While advances in medical research have brought about breakthroughs in cancer treatment, the factors contributing to the rise in breast cancer cases, especially in women younger than 50, remain multifaceted.

“You just don’t see 31-year-olds with breast cancer,” said Dr. Thomas Samuel, MD, an Oncologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Experts attribute this rise to a combination of factors, including lifestyle changes, environmental influences, and genetic predispositions. But with patients getting younger and younger, there are different concerns.

“To have the conversation for, you know, ‘What can I do to preserve my eggs, to preserve my fertility?’” said Samuel.

Health organizations and advocacy groups are intensifying efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of regular screenings. They emphasize the need for women to be vigilant about self-examinations and to schedule routine mammograms. Making strides toward a healthier and cancer-free future.

According to Harvard Medical School, possible risks for early-stage cancer are consumption of alcohol, smoking, eating highly processed foods, obesity, and sleep deprivation.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

