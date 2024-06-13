Search
Health Spotlight | Building a smarter bionic pancreas

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Thirty-eight million Americans have diabetes, and 10% of them are Type 1.

It’s usually diagnosed in children and young adults, meaning they will need to learn how to manage it throughout their entire lives.

But, new breakthroughs are helping people with Type 1 diabetes take control easier than ever before.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Wednesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

