Health Spotlight: busting food myths

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Are cage-free eggs more nutritious? Can coffee be considered a meal?

Certain beliefs when it comes to food can be very damaging for your health.

Starting your day right can have a big impact on the rest of your day, but one myth people should stop believing is that coffee is a meal.

Kristen Kirkpatrick, who has a Master of Science in nutrition and dietetics and is a registered dietitian nutritionist, said, “So, biggest mistake people make is having foods that have absolutely no nutritional value.”

Black coffee only has 5 calories and contains no proteins, fats or carbs.

If you’re looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast that can keep you full and energized, try Greek yogurt with fruit, or a hard-boiled egg with avocado toast along with your coffee.

Second myth, you shouldn’t eat after the sun has set if you don’t want to gain weight. Eating after a certain time does not cause weight gain, but eating a large meal in the evening does.

Tara Collingwood also has a Master of Science in nutrition and dietetics and is a registered dietitian nutritionist at The Diet Diva. Collingwood said, “What I like to do is try to recommend equivalent meals throughout the day, because when do you need energy? All day.”

That way you’re less likely to overeat during dinner.

There are plenty of myths about eggs. A major one is that cage-free eggs provide more nutrients. Instead look for pasture raised eggs.

Megan Ware, registered nutritionist and and dietitian, said, “They’re in their natural environment and so their bodies are able to make more omega three’s, healthy fats and so then you get more healthy fats from eating those eggs as well.”

Another myth: natural sugars, like honey or agave nectar, are healthier than table sugar.

Any type of sugar used excessively can lead to increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

One more myth: Avoid the middle aisles in the grocery store because they only have processed and prepackaged products with no nutritional value.

In fact, the middle aisles actually do contain items with a lot of nutritional value such as nuts, seeds, dried beans, frozen veggies and fruits, and spices.

Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network. Contributors to this news report included Milvionne Chery, producer; and Roque Correa, editor.