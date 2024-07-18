Health Spotlight | Can you hear me? Earlens for your hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 37 million Americans over the age of 18 have trouble hearing. And men are twice as likely as women to experience hearing loss. Not only can it impact your ability to enjoy life, but it also puts you at an increased risk of cognitive decline. In fact, there’s a five times increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease when you are hard of hearing. That’s why it’s imperative to get hearing aids if you’re having trouble. But only one in five people who need them use them. Now, a new type of hearing aid is revolutionizing the market—think of it as a contact lens for your ear.

The home of Muneera Salem-Murdock, 76, is filled with books and music. But the music started to fade when her hearing started to go.

“I started worrying of raising the volume. I certainly did not want to disturb the neighbors,” said Salem-Murdock.

She tried traditional hearing aids, but she says she had migraines with nausea and vomiting for the first three days.

“Ninety nine percent of the hearing aids that are on the market involve a microphone that picks up the sound and a speaker that then sends the sound to the eardrum,” said Dr. Seth Oringher, MD, an otolaryngologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Now, a new type of hearing device is changing the game. Earlens uses a tiny lens placed directly on the eardrum.

“I describe it as very similar to how a contact lens stays on your eye. So, it’s custom made to fit perfectly in the ear canal against the eardrum,” said Oringher.

A behind the ear processor collects the sound, then wirelessly transfers it to the lens with gentle pulses of energy that precisely stimulate the eardrum, providing a broader range of hearing.

“I thought I’d give it a try, and I did. And I have not regretted it for a moment,” said Salem-Murdock.

She’s back to listening to her music and not worrying about what the neighbors think.

Earlens can help patients whose hearing loss ranging from mild to severe. Patients are able to swim and do anything they would normally do with the Earlens. The only limitation is that if you need an MRI, the doctor will have to remove it. But replacing it takes a matter of minutes. The total cost of Earlens is $12,000.

