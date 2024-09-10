Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight | Cancer risk in young adults

Cancer risk in young adults

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — From 1990 to 2019, new cancer cases among younger ages increased by 79% globally.

That’s according to a study published in the journal BMJ Oncology.

In Monday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble has details on why so many more young people are being affected by cancer.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Restaurant suffers minor damage in...
Business /
LL Flooring will keep hundreds...
Business /
Police probe latest short-term rental...
Crime Watch 8 /
Thieves ram stolen vehicle into...
I-Team 8 /
Volunteers needed for Safe at...
Local News /
Former Colts head coach still...
Indianapolis Colts /
Colts Insider shares his most...
Indianapolis Colts /
Council may create panel to...
Political News /