Health Spotlight | Cancer risk in young adults

(WISH) — From 1990 to 2019, new cancer cases among younger ages increased by 79% globally.

That’s according to a study published in the journal BMJ Oncology.

In Monday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble has details on why so many more young people are being affected by cancer.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.