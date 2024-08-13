Health Spotlight | Cleveland clinic uses ketamine to help treat chronic pain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around 52 million Americans deal with debilitating pain persisting for months or even years.

Now, Cleveland Clinic is taking a different approach to treating chronic pain with a well-known drug that’s typically used as an anesthetic agent.

News 8’s Brittany Noble shows you how ketamine saved one woman’s life in the latest Health Spotlight.

