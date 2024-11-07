Health Spotlight | Colorectal cancer cases on the rise in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rates of colorectal cancer are on the rise in people younger than 50. But new research shows it’s not just adults who are impacted. Cases are also increasing in kids as young as 10—a change some doctors call “alarming.”

The CDC studied cases from 1999 to 2020 and found colorectal cancer increased 500% for ages 10 to 14, 333% for ages 15 to 19, and 185% in 20 to 24-year-olds.

“The reality is there’s approximately 49 new cases per day of early-onset colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Cathy Eng, MD, FACP, FASCO, an oncologist at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

Researchers stress that doctors and parents need to take notice.

“The most important thing is to try to recognize the symptoms early on,” Eng said.

Signs and symptoms vary, but the CDC says the most common are a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and signs of iron deficiency anemia.

“It’s really important to speak to your other family members about any history of any cancer because a lot of these colorectal cancer symptoms are not just colorectal cancer. They are associated with other cancers,” Eng said.

Obesity, unhealthy diets, insufficient physical activity, and certain medications could also be factors.

Typically, colorectal cancer takes five to 10 years for a polyp to turn into cancer. That’s why doctors say it’s puzzling that kids are developing this type of cancer more and more at such a young age.

