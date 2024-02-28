Health Spotlight: Dangers of a silent UTI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more than uncomfortable, they can be painful and cause other health issues. UTIs occur when bacteria make contact with the urethra, and it’s quite common. According to the Urology Care Foundation, about 10 in 25 women and three in 25 men will contract a UTI in the United States. Symptoms of the condition almost always start immediately, but asymptomatic UTIs, or silent UTIs, exist and are harder to track.

Burning, frequent trips to the bathroom, and feeling as though you’re unable to empty your bladder are all signs of a urinary tract infection, commonly known as a UTI.

“So, the bacteria that can cause the infection is from our own body, so, it’s something that we’ve ingested that’s now living in our body. The other sources are sexually transmitted infections,” said Dr. Lora Plaskon, an epidemiologist/urologist at Athena Women’s Health.

If left untreated, it could lead to lower back pain, fever, or even a kidney infection. That’s why it’s important to know what to look for with silent UTIs.

In seniors, changes in behavior, fatigue, or decreased appetite wouldn’t make you think about a UTI but could be the first, and only signs of one. Also, cramping in the bladder and cloudy or bloody urine are subtle indicators. Lastly, pay attention to the odor of your urine. If it has an ammonia-like smell, you most likely have a UTI. One way to effectively treat or prevent it is with probiotics.

“So, you can get probiotics from a variety of sources – you can buy it as a pure form, where it’s bacteria in a pill or liquid form but you can also get it in natural foods, too, and yogurt’s one of the most common one,” said Plaskon.

Another way to reduce the risk of a silent UTI is by taking cranberry supplements or drinking cranberry juice. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Keeping you in the know on silent UTIs.

Doctors warn that treating asymptomatic UTIs with antibiotics could actually increase the risk of antibiotic resistance and can lead to longer hospital stays.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.