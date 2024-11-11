Health Spotlight | Detecting lead danger in drinking water

(WISH) — The World Health Organization estimates that 240 million people are exposed to unsafe levels of toxic lead in their drinking water.

They say millions of households in the United States continue to rely on lead pipes.

Testing for lead can be expensive, but new technology will make it easier and less expensive to test drinking water.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details in Monday’s Health Spotlight.

