Health Spotlight: Diabetes drugs may help slow aging

(WISH) — Metformin tablets are the most widely prescribed drug in the world to treat Type 2 diabetes, and it’s been around for more than 60 years.

More than 150 million people worldwide take the pills.

But now, researchers are learning this popular medicine might also have other health benefits.

A large review of 53 different studies concluded that Metformin reduces all causes of death — including cancer, heart disease and stroke — in addition to its effect on diabetes. Experts believe Metformin also has anti-inflammatory effects, which may contribute to its ability to slow aging.

Use of Metformin can also trigger moderate weight loss. On average, most people lose about 6 pounds after being on Metformin for a year.

