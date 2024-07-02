Health Spotlight | Early detection of mild cognitive impairment

INDIANAPOLIS (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Mild cognitive impairment, called MCI, is a diagnosis of early-stage memory loss that does not impact daily life.

It affects about 1 in 6 adults ages 65 or older in the United States.

For some people, it is just normal aging, but for an estimated 15% of people with MCI, it is much worse.

Marie Davis is 83 years old and a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. “I really enjoy living. Keep telling myself, ‘Now, I’m not a young woman. I’m the age I am and keep believing that. Don’t overdue but do.’”

Davis was diagnosed in 2023 with mild cognitive impairment. She’s still caring for herself in her home, and she follows two rules from her doctor: “Keep my mind clear. Be patient with myself.”

She encourages people noticing memory changes to talk to their doctors. “Don’t be embarrassed. It’s for your benefit.”

MCI is typically identified during a medical exam. The doctor talks with the patient and a loved one who knows them well.

Nicole Fowler, a research scientist at Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and associate professor Indiana University School of Medicine, says, “It helps us to detect what might be potentially going on and helps us make a decision clinically if this patient should have further diagnostic assessment.”

Fowler is part of a national panel of experts advocating for early detection of MCI. After a diagnosis, doctors can investigate whether there is an underlying cause, such as a medication the patient is taking.

Fowler said, “Many older adults take both prescription and over-the-counter medicines for a variety of reasons, and some of these drugs can have a real impact on people’s brains.”

Early detection also gives patients and their families more time to plan for the future, especially in cases where it develops into dementia.

“The ability to have discussions that are over time and longitudinal with patients is, sort of, one of the benefits of a mild cognitive impairment discussion because the patient is still able to do some things for themselves,” Fowler said.

Fowler says, currently, no guidelines have been established for how doctors detect or diagnose MCI. She says the goal of their research is to help incorporate brief cognitive assessments into routine care of older adults.

Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network. Contributors to this news report include: Lindsay Dailey, producer; Kyle Fisher, editor and videographer.