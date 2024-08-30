Health Spotlight | Five scientifically proven ways to live longer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People born in the U.S. today can expect to live an average of 79 years. A century ago, that age was closer to 54. A lot has been learned about what will help people reach 70, 80, 90, and even 100. Don’t smoke, alcohol in moderation, eat healthy and exercise—that advice always seems too broad. But there are five very specific science-backed things you can do today that will add a decade or more to your life.

A new study out of Tulane University found taking at least 50 steps up the stairs each day could slash your risk of heart disease by 20%.

“You don’t need to go to gym. You can do this every day,” said Dr. Lu Qi, MD, PhD, the director of the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University.

As for your diet, a study analyzing almost a half million people found that those who switched from soda and processed meats to whole grains, nuts, fruits, veggies, and fish added an extra 10 years on average to their life.

Skip the salt. For the first time, salt intake has been linked to a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

“Adding salt to food is a behavior variable, it is an eating behavior,” said Qi.

Researchers believe salt encourages people to eat larger portions, increasing their risks of obesity and inflammation.

Also, find ways to manage your stress. That will reduce your risk of early death by 22%. Other ways to combat stress: keep a daily routine, limit screen time, and stay connected with others. And get a good night’s sleep. The key word is good. That means seven to nine hours without interruption.

How much do your genes play a role in how long you live? The New England Centenarian study found that genes account for less than one-third of your chances of surviving to age 85. The rest is dependent on your lifestyle choices.

