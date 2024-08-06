Health Spotlight | From a cold to a rare heart condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight-year-old Emmitt was playing outside as usual, when he ran out of breath.

“My heart was beating fast, but I took some rest and I got better,” said Emmitt Garza, Aortic Coarctation patient.

Emmitt’s mom thought it was just a cold, but following an MRI, the doctor diagnosed him with aortic coarctation, a narrowing of the aorta.

“They don’t have symptoms, most of the time, but they have elevated blood pressure. But for a baby, small kid or even a teenager, you know, that is not that common and that should raise a concern,”, Victor Bautista, M.D., chief of surgery.

The aortic coarctation triggers hypertension when it narrows and inhibits blood flow.

“Specifically for this patient there were two options that were very feasible —intervention in the cath lab, or surgery,” Bautista said.

Not an easy decision for his mom, Breanna.

“It was very nerve-wracking, especially not knowing the outcome.”

Emmitt is one of only 200 thousand people suffering from aortic coarctation, but following his surgery, he’s healthy and actually eager to get back to his math homework.

”How about I give you a math problem and then you write it down,” Breanna said.

“He’s a Texas tornado, that’s what he is. From the moment he wakes up until the moment he falls asleep, he’s always on the go,” she said.

“It feels better now that I’ve recovered from the deal,” Emmitt said.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.