Health Spotlight | From stroke to strength

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 800,000 people in the U.S. will suffer from a stroke this year.

It’s the leading cause of long-term disability. It can impact a person’s speech, movement and memory.

When treating patients who have had their life changed by a stroke, there are limits to what medicine can do. That’s why new interventions are being used that help promote resilience after a stroke.

“I felt like a pulsing all the way in the back of my head,” said Quincy Taylor.

That was the moment Taylor’s life changed forever.

“It was the worst pain that I’ve experienced so far in my life,” Quincy said.

He suffered a stroke and like many survivors, he faced months of rehab working on his balance and coordination. That’s not all survivors struggle with.

“Half of all stroke survivors will experience post-stroke depression at some point in time after their stroke,” said Dr. Alexandra Terrill, a clinical psychologist at University of Utah Health.

Post-stroke depression can impact a patient’s motivation for rehab and can lead to social isolation. Studies show rates of hospitalization increase and relationships can suffer. Terrill led a study using positive psychology to help stroke survivors and their caregivers.

“Positive psychology is really something that’s focused on the strengths or resources that an individual has and that can be built upon,” Terrill said.

The eight-week program helps couples practice goal setting, communication strategies, gratitude, finding meaning and fostering connections with each other and those in their social circles.

“We saw a dramatic increase in resilience for the person who had the stroke,” Terrill said.

Resilience is a person’s ability to adapt and cope when faced with the challenges both mentally and physically after a stroke – and building resilience is just as important for the caregiver.

“Right now, I’m feeling like I’m doing a little bit better than what I was before,” Taylor said.

The NIH reports that people who suffer post-stroke depression are more likely to be dependent for life on caregivers and have a higher risk of having another stroke. Dr. Terrill believes positive psychology can be a simple, cost-effective and life-saving solution to post-stroke depression. A larger NIH funded study is being conducted now across the United States.

