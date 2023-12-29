Health Spotlight: Game changer for bone marrow transplants

(WISH) — Each year, about 60,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with leukemia.

While there is technically no cure, the best shot of something close comes with a stem-cell donation. But, finding a donor match can be tricky.

However, in most cases, painful bone-marrow harvesting can instead be replaced by peripheral blood donation as a way to extract stem cells.

