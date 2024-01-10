Search
Health Spotlight: Gene therapy redefining hemophilia treatment

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Hemophilia was once considered a death sentence.

The only treatments stopped the bleeding.

Hemophilia is usually an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.

Now, researchers are on the verge of having a cure. Gene therapies are being shown to hold even more promise of curing the disease.

News 8 has details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

