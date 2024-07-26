Health Spotlight | Gum disease symptoms you should look out for

Dr. Thankam Thyvalikakath, a research scientist at Regenstrief Institute and director of the IU School of Dentistry. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Periodontal disease is a common and a growing issue. About 40% of adults ages 30 and over have some form of it. That number increases to 70% for people over age 65. Here are some of the symptoms to look for and why it’s so important to catch it early.

Periodontal disease is an infection and inflammation of the gums. If left untreated, advanced stages can lead to underlying bone loss.

“Then you have no other choice but remove the teeth, and then go for replacing teeth,” said Dr. Thankam Thyvalikakath, a research scientist at Regenstrief Institute and director of the IU School of Dentistry.

Thyvalikakath and her team are working on a computer program to make it easier for dentists to track changes over time and catch it early.

“If it is discovered early, and, it can be reversed with very simple treatment,” Thyvalikakath said.

The earliest stage known as gingivitis has some warning signs.

“A bad breath, or a bad taste in our mouth, or bleeding while toothbrushing,” Thyvalikakath said.

Periodontal disease patient Debra Ferguson said, “I noticed because I started having some bleeding, which I hadn’t had before.”

Ferguson’s moderate case was discovered about 10 years ago. Since then, she’s undergone treatment and sees a dental hygienist every three to six months.

“I was able to maintain mine, and still am maintaining to the day,” Ferguson said.

Dentists stress this can all be prevented with good oral hygiene.

“Visiting dental practices regularly, toothbrushing, flossing,” Thyvalikakath said.

“I floss in the car. I floss wherever I eat, in the restaurant. You know, I run in there. So, it does make you kind of a fanatic,” Ferguson said.

Things such as smoking, diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune diseases can also increase the risk of periodontal disease.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.