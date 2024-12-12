Health Spotlight | Hidden dangers of weight loss drugs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent poll found that about 15.5 million Americans have used injectable diabetes medicines like Ozempic and Wegovy to lose weight. While these drugs are becoming wildly popular, they can cause risks that you should know about.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have quickly become household names, and for good reason. Studies show people can lose about 16% of their body fat by taking them.

“I am a huge fan of the appropriate use of them,” said Dr. Michael Snyder, a bariatric surgeon at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery.

Snyder said an ideal candidate is someone who also makes lifestyle changes. And while these medicines can be effective, they can also cause unwanted side effects.

“Some people have nausea. If you have reflux, you may get worse,” Snyder said.

Other possible serious side effects include inflammation of the pancreas, low blood sugar, allergic reactions, kidney problems, gallbladder issues, stomach paralysis, thyroid tumors, or cancer. Another concern is “Ozempic Face,” which can cause sagging skin and increased signs of aging.

“Are the medications the cause or are they potentially an aggravating factor on a baseline issue?” Snyder said.

A new study found these medicines may also increase the risk for a rare blinding eye condition called NAION. People who were overweight or obese and used semaglutide – the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy – were seven times more likely to be diagnosed with NAION. But researchers say NAION is still rare and the link needs to be explored further.

“People that are using these drugs really don’t come off of them,” Snyder said.

Ozempic and Wegovy work by affecting hunger centers in the brain that control cravings, and also by slowing the rate at which the stomach empties.

As time goes on, researchers say we will know more about the long-term risks of these meds, which are often taken for life.

The FDA says it allows compounding pharmacies to make alternative medications that are “essentially a copy” of the brand-name drug with the same active ingredient that suppresses appetite, but the agency does not verify their drugs’ safety, effectiveness or quality. Earlier this year, the FDA issued a warning about dosing errors leading to “adverse events, some requiring hospitalization.”

