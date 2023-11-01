Health Spotlight: Home remedies for dry eyes

(WISH) — Dry eyes are one of the most common eye conditions, affecting around 20 million Americans.

Here are a few ways to combat it.

Do you have red, irritated, and watery eyes? Bill Casey said, “I was probably lubricating up to, maybe, 10 times a day.”

It could be dry eye, a condition that happens when a person doesn’t produce enough tears or produces poor-quality tears. Chronic computer use, contact lenses, hormonal changes, certain medications, or other illnesses can lead to dry eyes.

Dr. Rolando Toyos is founder and chief executive officer of Toyos Clinics in Tennessee, Mississippi and New York. He said, “Any patient with any kind of systemic inflammatory disease, whether it’s rosacea, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, they’re more prone to having an inflammation of their tear film.”

To help ease dry eyes, first, try over-the-counter artificial tear drops.

Next, take screen breaks. Try the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of screen time, look away at something at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

A gentle eye massage can also help. Try a warm compress. It may help stimulate glands to produce more tears.

Add fish oil to your diet.

Make sure you’re drinking enough water. A tear is made of 98% water and 2% oils, salt, and proteins. Also, a humidifier can add moisture to the air and may ease dry eye symptoms.

Beyond the home remedies, a light treatment called OptiLight is also helping manage dry eye disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the device.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.