Health Spotlight: Hospital program helps kids with chronic illnesses stay in classes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-two million kids in the U.S. are living with a chronic illness, and 60,000 of them have been admitted to a hospital.

Staying on top of schoolwork while admitted can be challenging—but it’s the one thing that gives them a sense of normalcy.

Now a first-of-its-kind program is helping sick kids stay in class and giving aspiring teachers a chance to learn as well.

Khloe Raines loved learning and was excelling at the sixth grade until a car crash left her with a traumatic brain injury. Raines’ memory was greatly effected, including any memory of her accident.

After six weeks in the hospital, Raines eventually started to relearn what she lost thanks to a new program at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

A first in the country — Peds Academy brings together children who are hospitalized with teacher interns.

Dr. Becca Grysko at Nemours says that chronic illnesses create many stressors that can interfere with someone’s learning. “Khloe was a very high-achieving student in sixth grade in all honors classes. And now because of her injury, she’s working significantly below grade level,” she said.

Kids with chronic illnesses are at an increased risk for chronic absenteeism, performing below their peers with poor motivation and emotional issues.

“If there’s no communication between the hospital and the school, the school is not aware of the child’s needs, and they don’t know how to support that child,” Grysko said.

It also introduces aspiring teachers to the healthcare environment. And because of their work, Raines is now more prepared to go home and tackle 7th grade with confidence.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.