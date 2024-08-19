Health Spotlight | Hotwiring hearts back into shape

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The condition of the heart called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy can literally take your breath away.

It’s when the walls of the main pumping chamber of the heart become thick and won’t allow enough blood to pump through.

It impacts two million people worldwide and now, a game-changing procedure is hotwiring hearts back into shape.

