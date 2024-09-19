Health Spotlight | How integrative technology is saving lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For centuries, eastern and western medicines have operated in separate spheres.

Now, a new approach to healthcare is taking root, merging the two philosophies by using the ancient practice of Chinese medicine to enhance modern treatments.

Diane Miller’s life was turned upside down.

“When you get hit with a diagnosis like that, the shock, the stress is just unbearable,” Diane said.

She was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer that had spread to her spine, bones, brain, adrenal glands, and lymph nodes.

“I probably cried every day for the first year,” Diane said.

Treated with chemo and radiation, she was overcome with anxiety until her doctor, Vice Physician-in-Chief for City of Hope National Medical Center Dr. Edward S. Kim, MD, MBA, recommended something new.

“Integrative oncology is the blending of eastern medicines and traditions with western technology and treatments,” Kim said.

City of Hope’s Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology treats the physical aspects of the disease, but also focuses on the patient’s mental wellbeing.

“We have to be really cognizant about, of how we bring people back and help them adjust again, holistically. Mind, body, and soul,” Kim said.

Along with using meditation, music therapy, acupuncture, herbs, aroma therapy and massage, physician researchers are also studying Chinese medicines such as mushrooms:

“White button mushrooms in trying to decrease tumor burden,” Kim said.

And decreasing tumor burden means fewer cancer cells.

CBD and THC found in cannabis are now being studied to help with neuropathy in the hands and feet that occur during chemotherapy. Diane says she used meditation and positive imagery to help calm her fears.

“I feel like it helps my body heal. It helps me rest. And honestly, I’m able to enjoy life,” Diane said.

Although it’s estimated 40% of cancer patients use integrative therapies outside the hospital setting, few healthcare organizations offer them to their patients.

One main goal of City of Hope’s program is to do comprehensive clinical trials with the eastern medicines so that within the next five to 10 years, researchers will create a new standard of cancer care, and then the patient will be treated not only with chemo and radiation, but also medicines, herbs and techniques that will enhance their quality of life.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.