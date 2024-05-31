Health Spotlight | Implementing concussion protocols to protect our youth

Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth, PsyD, ABPP, director of the Concussion Program at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traumatic brain injuries, or concussions, are very common among athletes, especially ones who play contact sports like football, hockey, or soccer. In 2022, over two million children suffered from a TBI, according to the CDC.

Concussion specialists at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush are on a mission to develop new ways to prevent and treat concussions in youth. From falls on the playground to collisions during sports activities, head injuries are on the rise, sparking calls for action.

“We understand that there’s a risk associated with these sports, but we see the benefit much clearer, and so, I think there’s, sort of, a balancing of people looking at, do they wanna have their kids engaged in these sports?” said Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth, PsyD, ABPP, director of the Concussion Program at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.

Many sports organizations and schools are now implementing concussion protocols to better protect their athletes. However, the responsibility ultimately falls on parents to advocate for their children’s safety and make informed decisions about their participation in contact sports.

“There have been new technologies for reducing concussions, as an example. So, there have been great improvements in the helmets that are used across sports, that the technology that we’re using is improving that,” said Pieroth.

As concussions continue to impact children across the country, it’s imperative for parents, educators, and policymakers to work together to prioritize the safety and well-being of our youngest generation.

Pieroth says, even with the advancement of technology, there will never be a “concussion-proof” helmet for sports.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.