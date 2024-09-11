Health Spotlight | Learning to swallow after stroke

(WISH) — Every 40 seconds, one person in the United States will suffer a stroke.

Three-quarters of all survivors will have difficulty swallowing.

Now, researchers are looking at ways to help people eat and drink after a stroke.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded Krekeler a $660,000 grant to start a larger study with the device.

While the trial is focused on stroke patients, there is potential the therapy could be used for other people who have trouble swallowing, such as survivors of head and neck cancers and Parkinson’s disease.

