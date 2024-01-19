Health Spotlight: Lighting up prostate cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with over 288,000 new cases diagnosed each year. It’s also one of the most curable cancers if detected early. Now, a new imaging tool is transforming the way doctors detect and manage prostate cancer.

David M. Schuster, MD, professor, nuclear radiologist & researcher at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, says if a man lives long enough, he will probably live with prostate cancer.

“The big question is, ‘Which are the types that can be ignored, and which are the types that need action?’,” said Schuster

A key to survival is finding it early. Now, POSLUMA is the first FDA-approved radio-hybrid drug for PET imaging of prostate cancers.

“Where a small amount of a radio tracer is injected into the body, and it goes to specific areas,” said Schuster.

The tracer is combined with a prostate-specific membrane antigen that homes in on prostate cancer cells. This unique combination delivers a high-resolution image that illuminates cancer cells — even the smallest and most elusive ones can usually be detected. In a clinical trial with over 700 patients, POSLUMA PET imaging found, on average, 83% of recurrent prostate cancers, even at low PSA levels. By finding the lesions early, POSLUMA can help with early interventions and personalized treatment plans.

“It’s great to have as many tools as possible. You may say, ‘Having more arrows in our quiver will help us defeat the enemy of cancer,’” said Schuster.

Not only can this new imaging detect cancer cells, it can also help to monitor the progression of the cancer and assess treatment responses.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.