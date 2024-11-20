Health Spotlight | Lost to addiction

Dr. Elizabeth F. Howell, MD, psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The drug epidemic is claiming more lives than ever before. Last year, more than 107,000 people died from a drug overdose. Fentanyl use is increasing, in fact, the synthetic opioid is to blame for two-thirds of overdose deaths last year. A new poll shows that nearly one in 10 adults has had a family member die of a drug overdose. Dealing with the loss can be difficult, as family and friends not only experience grief, but other emotions that are hard to overcome.

Anne Stephens and her twin brother Patrick Stephens shared the same passion for soccer, school and friends.

“He was kind of a silly guy,” Anne said.

In many ways, however, the twins were so different.

“He would push back or kind of test boundaries in ways that I just didn’t,” Anne said.

In high school, an accident changed everything.

“He tore his meniscus, and he received some prescription pain medication,” Anne said.

Then in college, Patrick Stephens turned to heroin. Patrick Stephens overdosed when he was just 26 years old.

“I wish the shame would disappear,” Anne said.

“You know, my family member died of this disease that most people don’t accept as a disease,” said Dr. Elizabeth F. Howell, MD, psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah.

Howell said, “They feel a sense of guilt. Like, what did I not notice?“

Howell also said family members need to accept the reality and direct any strong emotions towards the addiction and not towards the person with the addiction.

“The main thing is to acknowledge that this person was very meaningful to them,” Howell said.

Surround yourself with a safe support system. Educate yourself about addiction.

“I want them to know that they did the best they could and the person who died was doing the best that they could,” explained Dr. Howell.

Twelve years after Patrick Stephens’ death, Anne Stephens continues to heal, and still feels the pain of losing someone she loved so much.

“There’s definitely an empty seat at the table every holiday,” Anne said. “Him being my twin brother, I truly feel like a part of me is, like a physical part of me is missing. It’s gone.”

The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Center for Injury Prevention found that only a small fraction of adults struggling with Opioid Use Disorder received adequate treatment. Specifically, less than a third received any form of substance use treatment, and fewer than one in five received medications specifically designed to address opioid addiction. If you are struggling with the loss of someone from addiction, check out grasp-help.org, and survivorresources.org, which is non-profit organization that offers support groups and grief counseling.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.