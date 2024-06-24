Health Spotlight | Studying motion is gamechanger in sports performance

CHICAGO (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than 30 million kids across the country play some type of organized sports.

But when you play a sport often enough, you know, there’s going to be injuries.

In fact, more than 3.5 million kids are sidelined by injuries each year.

Of course, there’s always the hard hit or broken bone, but a lot of sports injuries can be caused by overuse and wrong form. Now, a technology, once reserved for the pros, is helping kids take their game to the next level.

Quin Brigham, a high school baseball pitcher, has thrown hundreds … probably thousands … of baseballs throughout his life.

Quin said, “I’ve been playing baseball since I was, forever, 3 years old.”

He’s also played through some serious pain.

Quin said, “I started to get pain up here and I didn’t really think anything of it. I just kept playing through and then slowly, it started to go down to my elbow.”

He tried motion capture technology to try to pinpoint the problem. Athletic trainer Dave Heidloff at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Sports Performance Center uses 3D models to breakdown the mechanics of Quin’s throw.

Heidloff said, “We’re able to see what things look good, where you’re efficient and where you’re inefficient. And those inefficiencies are, really, a big factor in reducing your speed or velocity on your throws, but they’re also, likely, going to overstress tissues and predispose you to injury risk.”

The technology analyzes 13 different joint measurements in real-time, details timing, measures nine different stresses through the shoulder and elbow. And can track velocity, strength, and balance.

Trainers know immediately if their interventions are working or not.

Quin said, “I used to be, like, way down here with my arm, just right here. And now, I’m more here and I’m driving through.”

After tweaking his technique, Quin is pain-free and now hopes this technology will be a real gamechanger.

Quin said, “It’s been my dream to play in college, so I’m going to try to take it as far as I can.”

3D motion-capture technology is not just good for baseball players, but anyone who plays sports and has reoccurring pain.

