Health Spotlight: New blood pressure patch is here

Health Spotlight: A new blood pressure patch is here

(WISH) — Almost half of all people in the United States have high blood pressure, yet many don’t even know they do.

There is a new way doctors are getting a better idea of what a person’s blood pressure really is.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the story in Monday night’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.