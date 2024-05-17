Health Spotlight | New hope for complex knee injuries

Dr. Tim Wang, an orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Clinic. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From professional athletes to weekend warriors, knee pain is one of the most common sports injuries for men and women.

Complex knee injuries are some of the most difficult to treat, that’s when multiple parts of the knee – ligaments, meniscus, cartilage and bone are damaged at the same time. It can sideline athletes for years, if not for life.

However, new transplant options are giving new life to damaged knees.

Tatum Vedder served, set, and spiked her way through high school and college.

“It’s in my blood,” said Vedder.

But Vedder, a competitive volleyball player, was benched at age 22 when something snapped.

“When the injury happened, the snap was almost louder than it felt,” said Vedder.

She suffered tears to her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. Her cartilage was separated from the bottom of her thigh bone. After three different surgeries and 20 months in physical therapy, Vedder was still in pain.

“I just was struggling to get better,” said Vedder.

“Tatum has had a lot of complex issues,” said Dr. Tim Wang, an orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Clinic. Dr. Wang took a unique approach to treat Vedder. He reconstructed the ACL, but also performed two rare transplant surgeries.

First, he took living cartilage and bone from a donor. Then, he removed a small coin-shaped cylinder of damaged cartilage and underlying bone and replaced it with a section of healthy donor cartilage and bone.

“It’s almost like patching a piece of drywall, in that we can drill out, or ream out a coin-shaped hole where the problem is and create a matching coin from a donor,” said Wang.

The other surgery involved replacing Vedder’s medial meniscus with healthy tissue from a donor.

“I feel strong and stable at 100%, I feel like it worked,” said Vedder.

After physical therapy, she celebrated back out at the beach, this time, riding the waves, and getting back into the game.

Wang says the best candidates for the transplants are active men and women who are younger than 40 years old, and who have tried physical therapy or steroid injections but are still in pain.

