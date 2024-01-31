Health Spotlight: new kind of classroom for sick kids

(WISH) — According to the U.S. Department of Education, a major concern for seriously ill children is the worry of being held back a grade.

Now, one hospital in California may have found an innovative solution to the problem.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has the details in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

