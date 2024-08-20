Health Spotlight | Nocturnal fasting helps protect heart, brain

(WISH) — Many diets focus on what you eat but intermittent fasting focuses on when you eat.

The idea is that when your body is without food for hours, your sugar stores are used up and your body starts burning fat.

But now we’re learning a type of intermittent fasting called nocturnal fasting may have more benefits than just weight loss.

