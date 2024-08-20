Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Health Spotlight | Nocturnal fasting helps protect heart, brain

Nocturnal fasting helps protect heart, brain

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Many diets focus on what you eat but intermittent fasting focuses on when you eat.

The idea is that when your body is without food for hours, your sugar stores are used up and your body starts burning fat.

But now we’re learning a type of intermittent fasting called nocturnal fasting may have more benefits than just weight loss.

News 8’s Brittany Noble has details on the new method in Tuesday’s Health Spotlight.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Zone Kickoff Show 2024
News /
Panel proposes fixes for lawyer...
Political News /
Hogsett signs new order on...
News /
‘Opera in the Park’ coming...
All Indiana /
Can music be your medicine?...
All Indiana /
Get Ready for the Return...
All Indiana /
Jiaoying Summers to perform at...
All Indiana /
Devour Indy is here and...
All Indiana /